Trent Loos

Human trafficking is a serious problem but certainly one that is easy to not spend any time on unless you have personally been affected. At a recent conference Dr. Katherine Welch from Indiana had just returned from 20 years in Thailand and she shared what she witnessed regarding trafficking of both male and females. Within one week of that event, I was at the Maryland State Fair in a commercial booth when I got a very weird vibe about the situation. I asked the young lady if she was there on her own free will and she said she was. However, I later learned that she was not seen at the fair again, the booth was empty, and a criminal investigation was underway partially because I reported what I thought was a strange situation.

Those two events have moved me to keep a keen eye on issues of the like and do more investigative work in the topic. I have already determined that the greatest challenge in this arena is clearly that good people are reluctant to do anything so they turn a blind eye. Maybe it’s because we just don’t know what to look for or what to do when we suspect something is not right.

