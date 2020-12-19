Most sale barns are having a sale this week and will be shut down for two weeks and will open back up in January.
Last week we received some snow and rain and we’re just getting to where we could get cattle moved easier and then Tuesday of this past week it started snowing again. I am not a fan of snow unless it is on a ski slope and some little cute snow bunny is in front of you. But our last snow wasn’t bad mainly because it warmed up and melted it. This snow today or Tuesday may put a damper on our feeder sale on Thursday but I guess we will survive.
The estimate for Cattle on Feed Report came out today expecting on feed to be 100% with placements guessed at 91.5% and marketing at 98.1%. Time will tell on Friday. But truthfully it is hard for me to get too excited about our cattle market where the packer pays what he wants regardless of what Choice beef is quoted at.
I wish some of you big ag groups that claim you are working for the United States cattlemen could explain to me how that is fair and why you are all right with that. Let me know. I would love to print your response and then some members on their board get mad because you ask them why. I don’t play the politician’s game. Never have and never will.
A man and wife were arguing over who should brew the coffee. The wife said, “You should cause you get up first.” The husband said, “No, you should cause you are in charge of the cooking.” The wife says, “It says in the Bible you should.” He said, “Show me.”
So she opened up the bible and it said, “Hebrew.”
It doesn’t take a very big person to carry a grudge.
You have heard many times that two can live as cheap as one. And that is true if one never eats.
Yesterday I went to Walmart and had to go to the bathroom. So I went to the back and just when I opened the door there was a sign on the floor that said, “Stand here.” Heck I was 10 feet from the urinal but I did my best to hit it.
Did you ever meet anyone and then you thought the wheel is still turning but the hamster fell off a long time ago?
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.