I am telling you what the buyers of the calves and weaned yearlings tell me. A blackleg shot is good but it is definitely not sufficient to keep calves healthy.
Keeping a calf healthy at weaning is a lot more of a struggle now than it used to be 20 years ago. A lot of ranchers do not understand that, but if they were buyers of calves every week they would definitely agree.
September and October are normally a challenging time to wean calves and keep them healthy. Sixty days weaned in September and October is not enough for a feedlot to give top dollar and know they will not get sick. Sixty days going out to wheat might be attractive but not to a feedlot.
In December or even late summer a calf weaned 60 days is less apt to get sick than the months where the temperatures vary so much. So in December, 60 days maybe sufficient to go to the feedlot. I do not make the rules and doctoring a calf and keeping him healthy can cost a lot compared to 10 to 20 years ago when a shot of penicillin might do the trick. When giving a shot of blackleg you might as well have the histophilus somni with it. A lot of buyers will give more if the calf has had two rounds of modified live shot. Not every buyer agrees on what to do. I just want to keep you informed.
Another big item on heifers, if they weigh 550 pounds or more, is to guarantee them open. At our sale if the buyer pregs them anything bred resells for the seller. But they will often bring 10 to 15 per hundredweight more if you guarantee them. If something is bred it’s not like you lied to them. The buyer simply can give as much as he can and knows he only pays for open heifers.
Old is when your sweetie says, “Let’s go upstairs and make love and you answer, ‘honey, I can’t do both.’” Or old is when your friends compliment you on your new alligator shoes and you are barefoot. Or old can be when a sexy gal catches your fancy and your pacemaker opens the garage door.
Or old is when you don’t care where your spouse goes as long as you don’t have to go. Old is when you are more apt to get cautioned by the doctor to slow down rather than by the police. Old is when getting lucky means you find your car in the parking lot. And old is when an all-nighter means not getting up to go to the bathroom.
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
