Russia has had a major influence on world wheat prices for more than 20 years. In the past 18 years the influence has been for the most part very positive for United States farmers.

For example, each military incursion by Russia since 2004 has resulted in a sharp increase in the price of wheat as well as other commodities. The invasion into the Ukraine was no exception. When that happened the Black Sea ports were basically shut off pertaining to exports, thus the world wheat export market as well as other world commodity markets were in disarray. This resulted in higher commodity prices.

