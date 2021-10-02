As I write this, my friend Andrew Henderson and “Across the Pond” radio co-host in the United Kingdom is on his eighth day of in-home recovery from COVID-19. He said, “This bio-weapon is a horrible experience.”
More importantly, in the past week we laid to rest and celebrated the life of my 45-year-old brother, a husband and father of three daughters, Troy Wayne Loos. His death is my calling to uncover every bit of truth that can be learned from this horrible situation to prevent more senseless loss of life.
It seems to be well known that Remdesivir first came on the scene in 2014 as a possible treatment for the Ebola outbreak that was very newsworthy at the time. In fact, Dr. Bryan Ardis has been speaking out about this regularly as of late with quick bullet points that everyone needs to see:
“Remdesivir causes rapid kidney failure in 30% of patients, then pulmonary edema: water on the lungs, which results in putting the patient on a ventilator, and that often leads to death.
"Those with 'COVID pneumonia' most likely used remdesivir and have pulmonary edema, not bacterial or viral pneumonia.
Remdesivir has not been used in other countries and the USA has the most deaths per capita, due primarily from CDC’s COVID-19 hospital protocols.”
Of course that is all tied in with the whole concept of the heart not being able to handle the injection of remdesivir as documented in this published review of an analysis of 37 patients, “Cardiac Arrhythmia Related to Remdesivir in COVID-19” by Miguel A. Rodríguez Guerra, Christian Mendoza, Sameer Kandhi, Haozhe Sun, Muhammad Saad and Timothy Vittorio, which states, “In conclusion, our results have shown clear evidence of bradycardia after remdesivir infusion.”
Littered all over the internet you can find words of caution such as this one from the University of Virginia medical system to doctors, yet there is no mention that it is, in my opinion, the treatment with this drug and not the COVID that actually causes the heart issues.
“COVID-19 can cause serious cardiovascular complications, including heart failure, heart attacks and blood clots that can lead to strokes, emergency medicine doctors report in a new scientific paper. They also caution that COVID-19 treatments can interact with medicines used to manage patients’ existing cardiovascular conditions.”
Another issue that has become quite clear to me is that this virus is not some 2020 discovery in nature. As a livestock producer, I have been dealing with coronavirus my entire life. That is why I am most intrigued by the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill patent 7279327 that says it relates to transmissible gastroenteritis. What pig farmer doesn’t have a horror story about TGE, a viral disease? Yet this patent was issued to this university and funded by the National Institutes of Health.
I do not have time to walk through the information in this session that leads to a bio-weapon against mankind but let me close by saying that my research now indicates clearly that the powers that be have been using animal agriculture and the development of vaccines as a means to control the human race for quite some time.
Rest in peace, my dear brother and all the others who have been the collateral damage of this power play. I promise your death will not be in vain.
Editor’s note: The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the views of High Plains Journal. Trent Loos is a sixth generation United States farmer, host of the daily radio show, Loos Tales, and founder of Faces of Agriculture, a non-profit organization putting the human element back into the production of food. Get more information at www.LoosTales.com, or email Trent at trentloos@gmail.com.
