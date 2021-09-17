I hope you had the chance to see the Army football team honor the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists attacks during its first home game of the season.
Before the start of the game against Western Kentucky the entire team ran onto the field carrying American flags. It was a beautiful sight. Perhaps maybe the NFL and NBA should learn something and I challenge you to let them know that.
Everything doesn’t have to be perfect in America and never will be but you should show respect and pride in America. To take a knee during the national anthem is a disgrace to the families who lost loved ones who were fighting for freedom for even those who were disrespecting America.
More all the time we see people who do not have respect for anyone or anything and evidently not even respect for themselves.
I know a lot of Christian preachers who feel like we are approaching the last days or years. I was talking to the preacher after Sunday service and he said, “Read Revelations and you will realize the world will get worse but at the same time Christian things will get stronger and more prevalent.”
JBS USA on Sept. 13 halted production at a Nebraska beef plant that slaughters about 5% of the United States cattle due to a fire. But the company was expected to resume production the following day. That plant has the capacity to slaughter 6,000 cattle a day. Meatpackers slaughter about 120,000 cattle per day nationwide.
Sandra and Tammy were outside their nursing home having a drink and a smoke when it started to rain. Tammy pulls out a condom, cuts off the end of it and puts it over the cigarette and continues to smoking. Sandra said, “What in the heck is that?” Tammy said, “A condom,” and added, “This way my cigarette doesn’t get wet.”
Sandra said, “Where did you get it?” Tammy said, “You can get them at any pharmacy.” The next day Sandra hobbles herself into the local pharmacy and announces to the pharmacist that she wants a box of condoms.
The pharmacist, obviously embarrassed, looks at her strangely—after all she is over 80 years of age—but very delicately asks what size, texture, and brand of condoms she prefers. Sandra said, “It doesn’t matter as long as it fits a Camel.”
The pharmacist fainted.
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
