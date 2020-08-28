The U.S. Department of Agriculture came out with an On Feed Report last Friday with the estimates on feed being 100.7% and the actual was 102%. Placements were guessed to be at 105.9% and the actual was 111%. The marketing was guessed at 99.6% and the actual was 99%.
With all that said, if that is accurate with that being July figures, I think August placements on feeders would have to be less looking at the number of cattle showing up at the sales at least in our area.
There are several calves off the cow moving and in my opinion are bringing a very good figure. Thirty years ago, a black leg shot was considered enough but now most buyers want more. Most would like red nose, lepto with IBR and a lot say they would like it to be modified live. Two rounds definitely gives them more protection.
In the fall on a calf some say they want them weaned 45 days while others insist 60 days. But the last two years cattle going to the feedlot in September and October most buyers wanted them weaned longer than 60 days to be interested. I have some customers who have a cow-calf operation that say that calves never get sick on their ranch and cannot understand why they would get sick if you take them somewhere else.
All I know to say is that hot and cold temperature swings challenge it.
Most farmers are working their ground getting ready to plant in a few weeks. One customer who normally plants early said he can see lots of armyworms in the grass so he going to wait until he sees less.
I was told this morning that one guaranteed fact is that women spend more time wondering what men are thinking than men actually spend thinking.
A defendant was not happy with how things were going so he started giving the judge a hard time. The judge said, “Where do you work” The defendant said, “Here and there.” The judge said, “What do you do for a living?” The defendant said, “This and that.”
The judge said, “Take him away.” The defendant said, “Wait. When will I get out?” The judge said, “Sooner or later.”
I asked my sister what she enjoyed most in life. She said, “I enjoy long romantic walks to the refrigerator.”
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.