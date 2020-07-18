The path to reopening America’s businesses after the COVID-19 shutdown has taken several twists and turns in the last few weeks. Some states have allowed businesses to reopen only to close them again as coronavirus cases surge.
Businesses everywhere, including rural America, are still working to understand the implications of the pandemic’s new normal.
But, sooner or later, employers and worksites will receive a go-ahead to resume operations. How the reopening will look and what approaches and restrictions will be required are still unclear.
One thing is certain, however: You should prepare a well thought out plan that addresses how you’ll safely and legally move forward when the green light clicks on. This will give you time to adopt the phases and requirements for your business. It will help you protect the health and safety of all who come to your farm, livestock operation or ag processing facility. It will guide you in employee protocols and customer expectations. Moreover, your plan will keep your business running smoothly and competitively.
Here are some ideas to consider as you execute your business’s reopening plan:
—Stay current on federal, state and local COVID-19 guidelines. Educate yourself. You might want to designate one or more employees to be the go-to source of COVID-19 updates and directives. Sign up for news from the Centers for Disease Controls. The CDC has a helpful Restart Readiness Checklist that can guide you in resuming business operations. Other reopening help is available from the Small Business Administration, state and local health departments and your own industry organizations. The White House also offers guidelines at www.whitehouse.gov/openingamerica. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has an online Ready to Reopen playbook.
—Develop written policies to comply with new COVID-19 requirements. Specify when and how your farm, dairy or ag processing facility will operate under pandemic conditions. Make clear how you’ll mitigate risk factors for the virus. This lets you and others know how you intend to keep people safe. Address questions such as:
-What COVID-19-curbing measures will you implement for employees, delivery people, veterinarians or any others who visit your operation?
-Will you take temperatures? What will you do if someone has a fever?
-How will you implement social distancing?
-Will you provide additional hand-washing stations, hand sanitizer or personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves or sneeze guards?
-Will you have to stagger work schedules, alternate shifts or change operating hours?
-How will you keep your workplace disinfected? Who will do the cleaning?
-What rules will you need for high-traffic areas, such as walkways and break rooms?
-How will you enforce your new policies?
Even if you never closed your operation or have already implemented COVID-19 measures, having your plan in writing will make it clear to everyone that you’re serious about protecting your business and the people connected to it.
—Consider your finances. Will you incur additional expenses to retrofit and deep clean workspaces? What will it cost to modify work sites for social distancing? You may want to create a new cash-flow forecast that includes the costs associated with COVID-19. You should also check with your insurance agent about appropriate coverage to protect against lawsuits from customers or employees after reopening. And don’t forget the several sources of COVID-19 financial assistance for agriculture that can help you weather the pandemic’s economic impacts.
—Bolster employee awareness. Designate someone to train your employees about your COVID-19 safety policies. More than likely, employees will need some time to learn and adjust to the new workplace conditions. Communicate with them so they understand your new requirements and expectations.
—Be prepared for employee questions. Many will wonder about healthcare or unemployment benefits, reduced hours or other workplace concerns. They’ll want to know – and so should you – what to do if an employee tests positive for COVID-19. Develop a list of questions and answers that will allow you to provide consistent, clear and credible responses.
These are just a few of the many moving parts involved in reopening your business or following the best protocols. The changes take time and effort. Seek help from professionals if you need it. They understand what’s needed and how to help you get there.
Editor’s note: Maxson Irsik, a certified public accountant, advises owners of professionally managed agribusinesses and family-owned ranches on ways to achieve their goals. Whether an owner’s goal is to expand and grow the business, discover and leverage core competencies, or protect the current owners’ legacy through careful structuring and estate planning, Max applies his experience working on and running his own family’s farm to find innovative ways to make it a reality. Contact him at max.irsik@kcoe.com.
