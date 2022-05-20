Jerry Nine

For a year or so my brother Hal Nine’s heart had not been pumping enough. It had gotten to where his heart was only 10% to 15%.

He said he was ready to go as he knew he was going to heaven and he was tired of having no energy and not feeling well. All the family was praying for him but God had a different plan.

Here is the poem I wrote about him.

It's hard to lose a brother when

He's the only brother you got

And then things roll thru your head

Of all the whys and perhaps why not.

 

But we all know that God has a plan

And His plan does not always fit mine

And when you look back at his life

It all seems like such a short time.

 

But my brother was definitely faithful

A true believer till the very end

And his God was not only his Savior

But was also a very good friend.

 

And I know his message to you would be

God is only concerned with your heart

Don't take a chance of perhaps later

But today is the best day to start.

 

For two years he was a missionary

In Africa telling them about the lord

And later working in prison ministry

Talking about the master he so much adored.

 

And I know Hal has already heard these words

Well done thy good and faithful son

And his new life a life of no pain

An unimaginable life he has begun.

 

Do you think Dad is showing him around

To that pasture that always stays green?

Or do you think Jesus handed him his daughter

The daughter whom he had hardly seen.

 

Do you think Hal is staring in awe

Of all the beauty of that golden street

Or do you think Mom is dragging him around

To all the people she wants him to meet.

 

I tip my hat to you, my brother

You've been more faithful than I have been

We are not saying goodbye to you

Instead looking forward to seeing you again.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.