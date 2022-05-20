For a year or so my brother Hal Nine’s heart had not been pumping enough. It had gotten to where his heart was only 10% to 15%.
He said he was ready to go as he knew he was going to heaven and he was tired of having no energy and not feeling well. All the family was praying for him but God had a different plan.
Here is the poem I wrote about him.
It's hard to lose a brother when
He's the only brother you got
And then things roll thru your head
Of all the whys and perhaps why not.
But we all know that God has a plan
And His plan does not always fit mine
And when you look back at his life
It all seems like such a short time.
But my brother was definitely faithful
A true believer till the very end
And his God was not only his Savior
But was also a very good friend.
And I know his message to you would be
God is only concerned with your heart
Don't take a chance of perhaps later
But today is the best day to start.
For two years he was a missionary
In Africa telling them about the lord
And later working in prison ministry
Talking about the master he so much adored.
And I know Hal has already heard these words
Well done thy good and faithful son
And his new life a life of no pain
An unimaginable life he has begun.
Do you think Dad is showing him around
To that pasture that always stays green?
Or do you think Jesus handed him his daughter
The daughter whom he had hardly seen.
Do you think Hal is staring in awe
Of all the beauty of that golden street
Or do you think Mom is dragging him around
To all the people she wants him to meet.
I tip my hat to you, my brother
You've been more faithful than I have been
We are not saying goodbye to you
Instead looking forward to seeing you again.
