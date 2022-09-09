Lacey V

One year has passed since I said “I do” and married a farmer. It feels like only yesterday I was in a wedding dress dancing under an Oklahoma sky with my newly-minted husband. I am happy to report that it has been a terrific year full of notable milestones, such as receiving our first mail with the titles Mr. and Mrs., celebrating our first holidays as a married couple and the big test—making it through the first wheat harvest together. This year has been full of love, joy and happiness, but with any transition of this magnitude, I have also had to adapt to a new way of living.

Landon and Lacey Vilhauer were married Sept. 11, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Chelsey Guffy.)

Most women have to get acclimated to washing and folding twice as much laundry after they get married. However, with farmers it’s about four times the amount of laundry and the clothes are often caked with dirt, oil and grease, and wreak of manure or chemicals. Additionally, I’d advise any new farm wife to check the pockets of every pair of jeans before they start a wash cycle. I’ve washed many wheat tickets, trail camera memory cards and hardware this year. Another helpful hint for any new farmer’s wives is to be strategic when you ask for something you want. I’ve learned the best time to make a request is right after a much-needed, soaking rain and if I’m afraid of the answer, I wait until I’ve fed him a home-cooked, hearty meal. Food and moisture always seem to soften a farmer’s heart.

