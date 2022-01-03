December really was one to remember for parts of the Plains.
Right in the middle of the month, a powerful low-pressure system brought a wide range of impacts. The list of impacts included: a derecho, tornadoes, dust storms, snow squalls and damaging non-thunderstorms winds.
Those strong winds also helped spread wildfires that burned thousands of acres in parts of Kansas and left catastrophic damage.
With the derecho, the day actually set a record for the number of hurricane force (75+ miles per hour or higher) wind gusts. Over 55 were recorded Dec. 15, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Those were only the ones reported with the severe storm activity.
Some of the notable wind gust reports (from the derecho and non-thunderstorm gusts) were: 107 mph in Lamar, Colorado; 100 in Rusell, Kansas; 93 mph in Lincoln, Nebraska, and 89 mph in Garden City, Kansas. Dodge City, Kansas, also set an all-time record for the strongest wind gust measured there with an 84 mph wind gust on Dec. 15, according to the National Weather Service.
It was an unusual December day in another way as numerous record highs were also set ahead of a cold front that moved through that day.
Now moving forward with what’s ahead, for the month of January temperatures are predicted to be above average for Texas, most of Oklahoma and southwest Kansas.
Those same areas are also forecast to see below normal precipitation for the next month.
Through the next three months, Texas, western Oklahoma and southwest Kansas will likely continue to see precipitation totals below normal.
During that same time, Texas, Oklahoma and most of Kansas should see temperatures average warmer than normal.
La Niña remains at this time and is forecast to continue through winter. ENSO-Neutral conditions are expected at some point in the spring.
I’m always keeping an eye to the sky (and the weather patterns), so watch for February’s update.
Editor’s note: Regina Bird grew up on a farm near Belleville, Kansas. The views from the farm helped spur her interest in weather. Following high school, she went on to get a bachelor’s degree in meteorology from the University of Kansas. She currently works as a meteorologist for NTV and KFXL in central Nebraska. Follow her on Twitter: @ReginaBirdWX
