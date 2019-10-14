Congress is on a two-week recess and will come back to town after Columbus Day.
That means members of Congress are back in their home states or elsewhere—anywhere but Washington. And, I don’t blame them one bit.
Several have had interesting travels on the break.
U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican, took to the skies with the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights. Tillis visited Fort Bragg and decided to catch some serious air by skydiving. Get this—at 59 years old, it was Tillis’ first time jumping out of a perfectly good plane.
The minute-long video can be found on Tillis’ social media channels.
On the West Coast, former 4-Her and California’s 21st District Congressman TJ Cox got back to his roots and paid a visit to a hog farm.
In a Facebook post, the congressman posted a throwback photo of him holding his 4-H pig with the caption, “I raised and sold pigs as a young boy so it was a special treat to check out family-owned Sierra Nevada Farms. We had an excellent time discussing the importance of strong export markets.”
On the other side of the world, U.S. Sen. Martha McSally, an Arizona Republican, visited Saudi Arabia with her colleague Sen. Joe Manchin III, a West Virginia Democrat.
This wasn’t McSally’s first trip to the Middle East. She was stationed there as a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot almost two decades ago.
While there, McSally succeeded in challenging a Pentagon order forcing all female service members to wear an abaya, a long black covering, when traveling off base.
McSally documented the progress in a video tweet with the caption, “Driving in Saudi Arabia and NOT wearing an abaya! When I was deployed here over 16 years ago, women—including U.S. servicewomen—couldn’t even sit in the front seat. Because of my lawsuit against the DoD, all restrictions were lifted off servicewomen except for the driving ban.”
Meanwhile back in Washington, the halls of Congress are mostly empty, with the exception of the impeachment frenzy in the House.
Down at the White House, the U.S.-Japan trade deal was signed on Monday. Farmers, ranchers and growers from a variety of agricultural commodity groups stood beside President Donald Trump as United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Japanese Ambassador Shinsuke J. Sugiyama signed the deal.
Lighthizer said, “This is a very big trade deal. This is about $55 billion worth of trade. With this, we’ll have more than 95% of the GDP that would have been in TPP (Trans-Pacific Partnership). So it’s very important for farmers.”
President Trump pulled the U.S. out of the TPP, which caused a lot of uneasiness in farm country.
Now, if Congress can pass the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement, which is a replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement. Prior to the October recess, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, “we’re moving ahead.”
I think the will and the votes are there—in both the House and the Senate.
Editor’s note: Seymour Klierly writes Washington Whispers for the Journal from inside the Beltway.
