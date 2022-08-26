Jerry Nine

One thing you may need to be careful about is I know of two ranchers that lost cattle because of toxic Johnsongrass. One rancher lost five head and seems like the other lost about 15 head.

Normally you have a problem if it is dry and then you get moisture for a quick growth or at least that is what I have always heard. I know I have heard of a cow’s head through the fence and one bite the head is still through the fence. Now that is toxic.

