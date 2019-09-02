Rainfall continued to be plentiful during August in parts of the Plains. Aug. 11 and 12 were notable days in some spots as record setting rainfall fell in places like Goodland and Concordia, Kansas; Omaha, Nebraska, and Pierre, South Dakota. The highest total of those locations was Omaha with 3.19 inches of rain coming down on Aug. 11.
Severe storms were also prevalent in the central part of the United States during the month of August with hail and damaging winds leaving behind damage.
Summer heat persisted in August as well, with some record highs and record warm lows occurring during the month. According to National Weather Service records, Galveston, Texas, has never had a low temperature above 85 degrees in 145 years of record keeping. That changed though on Aug. 8, 12 and 18 with lows of 86 on each of those days. Toward the middle part of the month, several spots in Texas set new record highs for specific dates including: Corpus Christi, Dalhart, Midland, Laredo, Del Rio and Harlingen.
For the next month, temperatures are forecast to be above average for Texas into southern Oklahoma along with Colorado. The northern plains should see the contrary with below average temperatures.
Above average precipitation is expected for September for the northern plains into Nebraska. Colorado and western Kansas. That trend is actually expected to remain for those areas into the next three months as well. Unfortunately, the forecast for precipitation won’t be helpful for drought conditions that are expected to remain at least spotty in parts of Texas and Oklahoma in the coming months.
For temperatures, they are forecast to remain above seasonal norms through November for the entire plains.
Atmospheric conditions along with specific sea surface temperatures in parts of the Pacific Ocean show El Niño has officially ended and now ENSO-neutral is in control. ENSO-neutral should continue into winter.
I’m always keeping an eye to the sky (and the weather patterns), so watch for October’s update.
Editor’s note: Regina Bird grew up on a farm near Belleville, Kansas. The views from the farm helped spur her interest in weather. Following high school, she went on to get a bachelor’s degree in meteorology from the University of Kansas. She currently works as a meteorologist for NTV and KFXL in central Nebraska. Follow her on Twitter: @ReginaBirdWX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.