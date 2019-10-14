We were fortunate to receive some extremely nice rain that covered a large area. Most around Woodward said they got around 4 inches.
To the west of there 50 miles mostly 3 inches and close to Follett, Texas, as much as 6 inches. And it came at a very critical time in order to perhaps get some wheat pasture. To the south 100 miles they did not get any rain this time but they had good moisture two weeks earlier.
With every part of agriculture being difficult to make any money the moisture was a life saver. Depending on how much fertilizer you put on you can get $50 to $65 per acre in a wheat crop that you sprouted. Anyway, I just want to thank God publicly for the rain and I’m glad it doesn’t only rain on the just.
Our feeder cattle market was very good Thursday with calves off cow being so-so in price and weaned calves some better. I look for the calf prices to pick up some. However, most cattlemen haven’t made any money for the last several years on cattle on wheat so I don’t look for them to get too carried away in price. And I’ll say it again if we would have just half of the profit the packer and retailer have made then our feeders instead of topping close to $150 per hundredweight on 800-pound steers add $250 per head more to that and you have $181 per hundredweight. Don’t get me wrong, I am for the packer and retailer. They are very important role in our business. But I am simply against a monopoly.
Last Thursday for the last three hours of the sale the devil or something decided it would be nice if I had a pinched or sciatic nerve in my right cheek. And no I’m not talking about my mouth. I was hobbling around there gritting my teeth and occasionally cussing under my breath. Some of those cuss words might have been louder than I am describing. It really didn’t surprise any of the buyers at the sale about the cheek deal cause most all think I am in the pain in the rear anyway.
Do you know what kills the sex drive in a marriage? It’s wedding cake.
At a cattle sale about 20 years ago they were selling quite a few cows that had cancer started in the eye. The auctioneer would holler eye-away. One man visiting another family member from a long ways away and who lived in the city said, “I’m surprised they ship that many cows down here from Iowa.”
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
