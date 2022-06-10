Some in our area are getting more rain here and there and it has definitely been welcomed. Our cow and bull killing market was a lot better this week selling quite a lot of the better killing cows in the 90s per hundredweight. And some pretty thin cows that would have brought $55 per hundredweight last week brought $65 to $73 this week.
In fact, the killing market was good enough that a lot of those bred cows went to slaughter that could have gone home. But the demand for those younger pairs and young bred cows was definitely better.
Last week’s national negotiated trade on fat cattle totaled 84,000 with 16,000 traded and sold with extra time.
I just had a customer ask what do they do with that beef that they discount $20 per hundredweight at the packer if they are over 30 months of age. Another guy and myself both immediately answered very quick and said, “Did you ever see a sign at the grocery that said over 30 months of age?”
Ukraine had a huge amount of wheat that they wanted to put on the market. Then Russia said they would blow all those ships up if they tried to load it on ships. I imagine Trump would have said just try it and see what happens.
I changed my password to “incorrect” so whenever I forget it the computer will say, “Your password is incorrect.”
Do you ever stop to think and forget to start again?
When I married Miss Right I had no idea her first name was always.
There is no excuse for laziness. but I have several workers that are still looking for it.
Women spend more time wondering what men are thinking than men spend thinking.
A man here at the sale said he thought his neighbor was stealing his cattle. So he said I just decided to sell him all my cattle. That way he could just steal his own cattle.
There is a gal named Kristen at the sale that weighs the cattle before they come into the ring. She and I tease each other a lot.
She said to me this week, “If I were married to you, I would probably put poison in your iced tea.” And I said, “If I were married to you, I would probably drink it.”
Editor’s note: The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the view of High Plains Journal. Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
