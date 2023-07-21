Jerry Nine

We keep getting rain and I am not complaining. A kinda wondered if God wants to see if farmers and ranchers will start complaining about too much rain.

All of us were concerned and probably complaining three months ago with no rain, no grass, no hay, and no optimism. Now we are finally getting some cane for hay or grazing. Even if it’s not your hay and it is several of your neighbors it is still a plus for you because then maybe they won’t be competing against you for what hay there is for sale.

