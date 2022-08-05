Jerry Nine

We got rain and even the gripey cattlemen are smiling. A few people only received a half an inch but most received 1 to 2 inches with a few spots getting 3 to 5 inches of rain.

It will not be a cure-all because a lot of grass looked like the dead of winter before. The rain must have covered a big enough area that the cow- and bull-packer buyers went from mediocre to aggressive in a week’s time. Some cows would be $12 per hundredweight and bulls a lot higher, too. Even the medium- to heavy-bred cows are mostly going to slaughter, too.

