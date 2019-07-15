After an undercover video showing employees abusing calves on a large United States dairy was released last month, I saw a comment on Facebook from one appalled viewer asking, “How can this place even remain in business?”
Right or wrong, that viewer put the blame for the abuse on the dairy owner—not on the workers committing the offenses or the person behind the camera but on the owner. And, typical for Facebook and other social media, people posted opinions and judgments against the dairy owner—and indeed, all of animal agriculture—without knowing all the facts.
Most of those posting didn’t know anything about the owner, his record of animal care or that the dairy opens its doors to thousands of visitors every year to tour the operation. They didn’t know that witnesses said the employees had been encouraged to abuse the calves by the animal activist group behind the video. Or that three of the offending employees had already been fired months before the video was released. Or that authorities, with the owner’s full support, quickly charged the workers in the video with animal cruelty.
Indignant viewers seemed to think animal abuse is accepted and par for the course on U.S. livestock operations. They’re convinced that livestock owners don’t care about their animals and condone such treatment.
The truth about animal care
Those of us who work in agriculture know better. We know that most commercial livestock producers already participate in industry-supported animal well-being programs that provide animal welfare standards, training, audits and more. In the case of the dairy industry, more than 98 precent of the U.S. milk supply comes from farms participating in the National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management Animal Care Program. FARM Animal Care is an important, industry-driven program that outlines best practices, including animal health from birth to end of life, housing, nutrition, transportation and handling.
Unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to matter to many consumers or those who get their information from social media. They’re unaware that these secretly recorded videos are designed to shock and anger consumers. They’re meant to push the “cancel this customer” buttons of food processors and retailers who don’t want their brands associated with animal cruelty. They’re intended to end large-scale livestock production and even meat consumption.
That these videos misrepresent the vast majority of dairies and other livestock operations doesn’t make a difference to those who release them or to an audience that’s grown up thinking social media networks are the touchstone of truth.
It’s the owner who will be blamed and suffer the fallout. It’s the owner who will lose customers and reputation.
Key focus areas
That’s why it’s so important that you, as the owner of a beef, dairy, swine or poultry operation, take every step possible to prevent a similar event from occurring on your watch. You may already be following industry standards but there are undoubtedly areas for improvement.
Producers should focus on these points:
Establishing standard operating procedures. You must have written protocols in place to cover daily farm activities, from animal care to job duties to company values and a code of behavior. At many livestock operations, this means making those policies available in both English and Spanish.
Training your employees. Your workers must understand proper animal care and handling. It’s not enough, however, to have protocols on paper. Employees must be shown how and why to follow them. Then they must be tested and tracked to ensure they’re following those protocols.
Monitoring for risk. Whether it’s using video cameras or a third-party evaluator, make sure you employ another set of eyes to monitor animal well-being, production efficiency, worker safety, site security and access control, and biosecurity. Risk monitoring can also uncover procedural drift and provide opportunities for improvement, training and positive feedback.
Managing for a crisis. Prepare in advance to minimize potential damage to your operation, reputation and markets. Have a written plan in place that lays out how you and your team will respond in a crisis. That should include training in working with the news media.
The hard truth is that neither undercover activists nor public scrutiny of our food production are going away any time soon. Being conscientious and vigilant will help protect you, your business and your future. Protect what you’ve built by taking proactive steps.
The Animal Care team at K·Coe Isom works with livestock operations to provide animal-care resources and services. We also offer more information on procedures, training, risk management, video monitoring or crisis management programs.
Editor’s note: Maxson Irsik, a certified public accountant, advises owners of professionally-managed agribusinesses and family-owned ranches on ways to achieve their goals. Whether an owner’s goal is to expand and grow the business, discover and leverage core competencies, or protect the current owners’ legacy through careful structuring and estate planning, Maxson applies his experience working on and running his own family’s farm to find innovative ways to make it a reality. Contact him at max.irsik@kcoe.com.
