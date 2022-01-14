On Jan. 11 it was said boxed beef prices were the highest they had been in a month. But the problem is that it has nothing to do with what is paid to the ordinary cattleman.
I was told there were five steakhouse restaurants in Phoenix, Arizona, that have announced they would no longer do steak specials. When the packers make $500 to $1,000 on every head depending on what they want to make without anyone telling them they can’t then that’s what we will continue to have. And you have to have someone, whether it be politicians or Packers and Stockyards Act, to do something about it.
We need rain and I know I am told we are one day closer than we were yesterday but it is pretty bad when you look at The Weather Channel and it predicts in two weeks we have two days with a 20% chance of moisture and a person gets excited. I have triticale that mostly looks dead with maybe a little green in it.
I know several years ago I thought my wheat was dead and it finally rained and at least most of it survived.
The packer has had several disappointing harvest numbers including 113,000 for a few days. But if the government, in my opinion, doesn’t quit paying people not to work this will continue. One man said he was in another town at a Sonic and the gal apologized that she was running the whole show outside of two cooks.
If you price anything now compared to six months or a year ago you will be shocked how much higher it is and that is if you can get it. The government needs to get people off welfare if they are able bodied and can work.
I got a cartoon sent to me which showed a man with a huge belly that went clear to his knees. The only thing he had on was a coat and he flashed an older woman who walked by.
She responded to him by saying, “I would call the cops but I can’t see the reason.”
I got a text that read, “Thanks for the free 12-month trial of communism but I would like to cancel.”
I took my pickup in to the mechanic then I went back a few days later to get it. He said, “You didn’t ask me if I could fix it. You asked me if I would work on it.”
Editor’s note: The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the view of High Plains Journal. Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
