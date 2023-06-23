Jerry Nine

I went to the prison at Lexington with another person as a volunteer for a prison ministry this past weekend. Whatever you do, never think that all people in prison are bad.

Most of them are in there for bad choices and sometimes just one bad choice and I'm sure there are a few that were wrongly convicted. The only way they could have this get together was if a certified volunteer was there. They had a band—two guitars, a drummer and a singer.

