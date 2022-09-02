We need to pay strong attention to the socialist movement. A 27-year-old, Kristen Gonzalez, won the Democratic primary in New York for a newly drawn 59th state Senate District.
She says she is proud to be a part of the Democratic Socialists of America. Some may say, well, that’s New York and it is a long ways away. I think it deserves our attention. When I heard the story, I later watched a piece on television about a woman who lives in the United States that was under communist rule and she warned the people don’t know what they are wishing for when they say they want socialism. The woman said she was under that control for 35 years and she said the government told you what work you could do and when you could go to the grocery store. It was complete control of your life.
Onto some nonsense that our current government has come up with to try to gain more votes. This forgiveness of college loans … billions of dollars here and there. What the heck?
And now onto cattle. There are a lot of cows moving now. And this is the first time I have ever seen killing cows and bulls sell this high when there was a large area that was in a drought. We have a very interesting scenario. Out west, perhaps a lot of their calves sold early. Last week, way south Texas got too much rain and slowed their numbers down. And they tell me some cows are going to California from our area. This could make good young pairs and bred cows extremely high this spring.
A friend of mine was taking high blood pressure medicine. He went back into the doctor for a checkup. The doctor said, “Have you experienced any side effects from this medicine?” My friend asked the doctor, “Like what?” The doctor said, “Well, at times it makes you where you can’t perform in the bedroom.”
My friend said, “I haven’t noticed any problem.” But he added, “I think my wife might have taken some of that medicine.”
Another friend said he had an appointment at the doctor. He was in the waiting room for an hour and a half. So after getting quite disgusted he finally just walked down the hall and laid down on the exam bed. But soon he fell asleep. Finally, the doctor walked into the room and said, “I wish I could just take a nap.”
My friend said, “Get you an appointment here and you will have plenty of time to nap.”
Editor’s note: The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the view of High Plains Journal. Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
