Jerry Nine

We need to pay strong attention to the socialist movement. A 27-year-old, Kristen Gonzalez, won the Democratic primary in New York for a newly drawn 59th state Senate District.

She says she is proud to be a part of the Democratic Socialists of America. Some may say, well, that’s New York and it is a long ways away. I think it deserves our attention. When I heard the story, I later watched a piece on television about a woman who lives in the United States that was under communist rule and she warned the people don’t know what they are wishing for when they say they want socialism. The woman said she was under that control for 35 years and she said the government told you what work you could do and when you could go to the grocery store. It was complete control of your life.

(0) comments

