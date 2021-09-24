We sold two loads of black steers weighing 920 pounds that brought $153.25 last Thursday. That’s a very good sale.
The only way they would be considered cheap is if you were a packer feeding them or splitting the profit with the packer. They were nice cattle; however, might be cheaper than the mixed colored steers I sold that weighed 895 pounds and brought $158.50. I’m just glad we finally got feeder heifers mid weight that will bring $1,000 per head and most mid-weight steers that will bring $1,200. A lot of the big steers bring up to $1,400. That beats the heck out of getting $800 to $1,000 like last year.
Killing cows this week were some cheaper but still a better price than most years. It drives me nuts when I am driving down the road and they quote beef prices up or down and I guess I think what difference does it make. The packer is going to pay whatever or what he can get by with.
Some places have moisture to drill and a lot of places need rain. Close to home last Friday there was a storm that came through that blew five or six pivots over and a semi cattle trailer going down the road. It was a small storm. One spot got over 5 inches but 10 miles away got little or no rain.
It appears that most of the feeder run is over but we will see some big calves. Most all of the big feedlots do not want anything that resembles a calf at all. Normally this time of year the feedlots want those calves weaned 70 days to feel safe that they won’t get sick. And a blackleg shot will not cover all the bases to keep those calves healthy.
My life truthfully has not been the same since my accident. A friend of mine said, “When were you in an accident?” I said, “The one where I got my finger stuck in that wedding ring.”
After the sale Tuesday a couple from our little town walked by and I said to them, “There is the couple that is most in love in Harper County.” She spoke up quickly and said, “That ain’t right. We’ve been married 30 years.”
I said, “Is it still as hot in the bedroom as it was the first night you got married?” He said, “Yes, it is. The AC is broken.”
At the Mexican restaurant in Laverne where they write the special on an erasable board, I always write a joke in the corner every time I’m in there. This past week I wrote that “A mandate is not a law. A mandate is when David, the local banker, and his brother-in-law, Frank, go out to eat.”
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
