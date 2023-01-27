Jerry Nine

Our cow sale was the smallest sale we have had in a lot of years only selling 175 head. The little snow of 2 or 3 inches that fell Tuesday morning might have slowed up a few but it was a very pretty day the day before.

My thinking overall is our cow numbers will get very slow for the next few months. The only thing that might change that would be the price getting a lot better. Our market this week on slaughter cows was $10 to $15 per hundredweight better. Those thin cows that would have brought $63 per hundredweight last week easily brought $78 per hundredweight. And the very best straight cows that brought $90 per hundredweight and had some flesh brought high $90s to $101 per hundredweight.

