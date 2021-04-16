What does it mean to have “the will to win”? To me, whether you win a gold medal, green jacket, or purple ribbon, the penance of victory is always found in the preparation.
Sometimes our instincts and reflexes can get us by, but to yield consistent crop bushels or livestock sales receipts, we need a game plan. One that relies on logic and knowledge. One that contains vision and a road map with calculation, anticipation and fundamental experience.
Pause and think holistically about your cropping cycle or cattle program. There are countless decisions—some big and some not so big. But, each contribute toward a common goal: to be more productive and more profitable. Easy to say, but much harder to do.
It is amazing really. If wheat is part of your game plan you work in a window that spans nine to 10 months from drill to harvest and seven to nine months for corn, soybeans and sorghum. With alfalfa, decisions today can have an effect for years. As a livestock producer, the off-season breeding plan could mean the genetics will be around for years. There are variables we cannot control like markets, cost of production and timely weather. Each have forced our strategies to adapt and become more diverse, not only to offset risk, but to hunt for additional opportunity.
This competitive spirit and “will to win” has compelled us to continuously investigate and experiment with new ways to apply tried principles. You read articles, search online, watch YouTube, attend webinars and virtual meetings. Add interaction with consultants or veterinarians, neighbors, membership organizations and state Extension resources … Oh, and social media. The good news is this list keeps growing. The challenge, though, is to sift through clutter to find what fits and is relevant for you. And then add the elusive element, time to do it all.
Here is all I know. It is not a silver bullet, but preparation will always be key and anything worthwhile requires a dedication to make time. High Plains Journal is one place you will always find a commitment to help you be more productive and profitable. We work diligently to provide pertinent education designed to fit your game plan—whether it is 52 publications a year, countless digital resources, or events like Farmer U or Cattle U. Your bottom line is our priority.
When I ask my boys, “Do you want to be as good as everyone else?” they say, “No, I want to be better.” I think the same principles can be applied to farming and ranching. Let our “will to win” affect the choices we can control. Together, let us put “someday” on the shelf and strive to consistently prepare to do the ordinary things extraordinarily well.
Zac Stuckey can be reached at 620-227-1833 or zstuckey@hpj.com.
