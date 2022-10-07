The preacher Sunday made some very good comments as he said to quit crying over what you lost but instead concentrate on what you have left.
He said you have to suffer sometimes to get where you need to be. He said, “I can’t stop the problem, but I can’t let the problem stop me.” The preacher said one characteristic we have lost in the last 40 years is our endurance. We are all geared too easily to quit whether it is our job, marriage or just choosing to live.
The devil doesn’t want what you got instead he wants you.
They tell me interest rates are at an all-time high for 21 years. The average monthly rent in New York City is $4,000. I wouldn’t choose to live there if it was $150.
This paying for kids’ college education does make me mad. In other words in some cases we will pay for these doctors and lawyers education and then they will turn around and charge us $150 per hour.
We are dry in a big area. Basically you would have to get up to the Dakotas to get out of this drought. This is six weeks in a row that we have sold over 1,000 cows and most all have gone to slaughter. And a couple of those weeks we sold 1,300 cows.
The last big drought we had in 2011 and 2012 one sale we sold 5,600 cows, bulls, and calves, but it was mostly cows. In that drought, Nebraska had rain and producers came down and bought a lot of our cows. We even sent some cows to Oregon that year. However, now Nebraska is dry, too.
I remember when I was 16 years old and I was on my second date with a gal. We were simply sitting on her porch talking. Her dad came to the door and seemed mad. He said, “Young man, do you think you can stay all night?” I said, “I don’t know. Let me call my parents and ask them.”
This past week a politician asked me to buy a ticket to a $100-a-plate dinner and then he gave a speech on how he intends on stopping inflation.
This past weekend a friend and I were in a convenience store in Oklahoma City. All of a sudden a man came in with a gun. The gunman said, “Give me all your valuables and money.” All the other people were shelling out their money, so I turned to my friend and handed him the $25 I owed him.
Editor’s note: The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the view of High Plains Journal. Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
