Jerry Nine

The preacher Sunday made some very good comments as he said to quit crying over what you lost but instead concentrate on what you have left.

He said you have to suffer sometimes to get where you need to be. He said, “I can’t stop the problem, but I can’t let the problem stop me.” The preacher said one characteristic we have lost in the last 40 years is our endurance. We are all geared too easily to quit whether it is our job, marriage or just choosing to live.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.