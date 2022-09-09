Jerry Nine

Sept. 5 was Labor Day and for a farmer or rancher it is just another day to work. And planting wheat this year might make you need a second banker.

With fuel a lot higher and price of seed it makes you wonder whether you can afford to fertilize. But if you don’t fertilize then you are sure not to raise much. And then we have to hope and pray for rain or else we don’t have a chance to break even let alone try to make money.

