No till wheat stubble

(Courtesy photo.)

Unfortunately, drought conditions through much of the southern High Plains have led to a failed wheat crop for many growers. For some of these fields, planting sorghum for either grain or forage may be an option as we continue into the 2023 growing season.

However, the option of planting sorghum, or any other crop on these failed acres will largely depend on rainfall filling the soil profile with enough water to make a feasible summer crop.

