I remember a grade school initiative that taught us about respecting our community and to find the proper place for our trash. It seems as though some of the people in my county might need a refresher course on this subject.

My home is about 10 miles from town, and some of the roads I take to town aren’t as populated as others. Ours only has three occupied homes on it. I’m guessing someone who doesn’t live on one of these roads might think, “Oh, no one comes down this way,” and decide it could be a good place for some sort of mischief. More than once I’ve encountered trash strewn about, furniture discarded and other menaces to the county roads in my area.

