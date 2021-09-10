A lady who works at the truckstop in Woodward has a daughter in a wheelchair after a wreck several years ago.
The mother has the guy who works in the ring at the sale buy her a few bottle calves. This gal has a motorized wheelchair and feeds them on the bottle. I asked her mother how does she get them started because sometimes teaching a calf to suck the rubber nipple can be challenging even if you are not in a wheelchair.
She said, “Well, she will push them a corner and then reach down there and pull their heads up.” I admire anyone who has that much desire and stamina to make the best of it. Her mother does not baby her and I am sure that is far better for the girl in the long run.
She said the first time after accident that they went to the grocery store she told her daughter to go down one aisle and she would go down the other. Her daughter said,
“Are you going to go with me?” The mother said, “No. You are in a wheelchair but you are not crippled.” Meaning buck up and do it. The mom said, “As I walked away to the next aisle tears were rolling down my eyes.”
The other day I looked at the feeder futures and several months were at $172.00. I thought to myself instead of hedging them I was going to lock in an insurance deal on them that allows you to do that after the market closes.
But don’t tell my banker as I forgot about it that night and since they have fallen $9 per hundredweight. However, they are still a good price.
On Sunday, the assistant preacher, who is Black, preached. I took it that it was several years ago but he told us how he signed up for an evangelism conference where there several preachers. He said, “I mailed my information in but didn’t put much on it.”
He continued, “When I got there I said, ‘I am here for the conference.’”
The man said, “OK, it starts at 7.” The assistant preacher replied, “No, I am one of the speakers.” The man said, “Oh-oh-uh-oh. Let me check.”
The man went to the back and came back and said, “OK, they said it was fine for you to preach.” The assistant preacher said he knew it was because he was Black but it was no big deal. So when he preached that night several came to the front to make a commitment or ask for prayer.
One man leaned in to the Black preacher and said, “Sir, if Black people are going to be in heaven then I don’t want to go.”
It caught him by surprise. He leaned back for a little bit then leaned forward and said, “Sir, you can either have integration in heaven or hell. I guess it is your choice.”
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.