Today, the moral of the story is quite simple: “Thank you, Jesus.” The older I get, the more I am turned off by the commerce-driven Christmas instead of the focus being on the birth of Jesus Christ.
I am going to share with you exactly how my thought process evolved throughout the past week. Early on Sunday mornings, I like to post something on social media that is thought provoking. It dawned on me that we often talk about Christmas ham and I began to wonder why. When did the tradition of Christmas ham begin? That was the beginning of this journey for me.
I found several different sources that confirmed that the concept of Christmas hams actually pre-dated the birth of Jesus. The one from www.reluctantgourmet.com/christmas-ham says, “So, why ham at Christmas? Apparently, serving ham arises from the pre-Christian Norse tradition of killing a boar and serving it to honor Freya, one of the Norse Gods. In AD times, St. Stephen, whose feast day is Dec. 26, is depicted as serving a boar’s head as an offering.”
Then I began to wonder how the birth of Jesus just automatically coincided with this pre-Christian celebration. My next thought seemed logical in my mind, God knew what time of year his son should be born in order to benefit mankind the most. I mean, this is the Winter Solstice right? Who isn’t tired of winter by the time the first actual day of winter rolls around? Even if you don’t get big snows or adverse weather events, you are still tired of being shorted on daylight hours.
Doesn’t that fly in the face of the theory that the “holidays” bring about a tremendous amount of depression and suicide, right? Wrong. In fact the CDC reports at www.cdc.gov/violenceprevention/suicide/holiday.html, “The idea that suicides occur more frequently during the holiday season is a long-perpetuated myth. The Annenberg Public Policy Center has been tracking media reports on suicide since 2000. A recent analysis found that 50% of articles written during the 2009–2010 holiday season perpetuated the myth.”
And there is more: “The Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Center for Health Statistics report that suicide rates in the United States are lowest during the winter months and highest in the summer and spring.”
In the last 45 years suicide rates have increased by 60% worldwide. Suicide is now among the three leading causes of death among those aged 15 to 44, male and female. Suicide attempts are up to 20 times more frequent than completed suicides.
And here is just a random fact that I believe is tied to the lack of meat consumption:
“Nearly 30% of all suicides worldwide occur in India and China,” according to www.befrienders.org/suicide-statistics.
So I am coming back to my original theory that consuming ham and celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ is the best path to achieving positive mental health. Honestly, I don’t believe it matters what meat you choose to celebrate his birth; it is the birth that matters. Clearly the challenges we see coming at us, likely even harder and harder in 2020, are coming from somewhere even farther south than you may be thinking.
At the end of the day, or the end of the year in this case, I am very happy that those of us who continue to choose rural America as the place to raise families are centered on the reason for the season. The evil that exists today is much easier to combat when you have Jesus in your life. Our kids must continue to be centered in the word of God in order to brush aside the challenges they face.
I do not want to leave here without mentioning that more and more farm families are dealing with loved ones suffering from depression, anxiety and even suicide. I am not going to pretend to have all the answers but I am convinced that focusing on the birth of Jesus and surrounding ourselves with the love of family and community will always be beneficial.
I would hope that in this season of giving we all have the ability to reach out a little more and give, not necessarily with cash in mind but rather something even more meaningful like our time, perhaps to a friend in need or a person without those strong family bonds. There is no doubt in my mind that God knew exactly what time of year Jesus needed to show up on earth and how each year we use that celebration to refocus ourselves for the days to come.
Editor’s note: Trent Loos is a sixth generation United States farmer, host of the daily radio show, Loos Tales, and founder of Faces of Agriculture, a non-profit organization putting the human element back into the production of food. Get more information at www.LoosTales.com, or email Trent at trentloos@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.