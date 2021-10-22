A man was telling a story from about 50 years ago. Stan said that Eddie was looking at this horse that he thought he might try to buy but Eddie’s foot was hurt so he asked Stan to get on him.
Stan said, “I don’t think you want that horse he looks like a bronc.” But Eddie insisted. “Just get on him for me that way I can tell if I like him.” Stan walked up close to the horse and the horse started shying away. Stan said, “No,” but after 15 minutes of talking Stan said, “OK.” Stan said, “I never even got my right leg over his back before he bucked me off with one arm stretched out and landing directly on me ribs.”
Stan said, “I got up and found a club but I wasn’t sure whether to use the club on the horse or Eddie.”
Our cow killing market was $1 to $3 per hundredweight higher than last week. That is extremely unusual for the market to get higher in October. In fact most of the time some cow packers get enough big strings of cows given to them grade and yield. I misspoke it is grade and steal. But for some ranchers that still makes them feel better so they don’t have to see that word commission on the bottom of their sheet even if their check is larger.
There is a lot of variability in the wheat planting with some farmers planting now with others almost ready to turn cattle in. I have a field or two that looks very green with most of the green being bindweed but I haven’t had any of my cattle complain yet.
I saw this card that said words to live by. It said, “Believe in yourself—anything is possible. Never give up—practice makes perfect. Be grateful—appreciate what you have. Work hard—make every job count. Be kind—treat others with respect. Stay strong—overcome life’s lumps and bumps. Keep smiling—think positive.”
I told my wife that I had decided to be cremated. She said make me an appointment for Tuesday.
A friend of mind brought his pickup over to my house for me to work on. Then he was mad at me because it didn’t work. I said, “You never asked me if I could fix it. You just said could I work on it?”
Editor’s note: The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the view of High Plains Journal. Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
