They tell me the governor of New Mexico declared if you come into our state then you better plan on staying there at least 14 days.
Her and a lot of other hair-brained politicians don’t care if they ruin the economy. There is not a better way to shut down tourism such as Red River and other places in New Mexico than to say you have to stay 14 days. And why wouldn’t America be a nervous wreck when all the news media talk negative except for Fox and they will until the election is over. I don’t care if we have a Democrat or Republican as president but I want someone who is for American. I’m just tired of negativism.
I can tell you for sure if you come to Woodward Livestock we will not make you stay at our sale for 14 days cause, to be right honest, we might get tired of some of you after 14 days.
I saw a text from a cowboy friend who said, “If I ever talk about the wind blowing too much then kick me in the backside.” We need some wind to pump water and there has not been much wind the past three days and a little wind would make it cooler on this old man.
We got a little rain around Woodward but definitely we could use some on the land I have 50 miles west of there. So if any of you have any pull from upstairs could you put in a good word? I don’t think I’m getting through.
Be careful—the toes you step on today may be attached to the rear you have to kiss tomorrow.
I had to go to court the other day. I was charged with parking in a restricted area. The judge said, “Do you have anything to say in your defense?” I said, “Yes, I do. Why do they put such misleading notices?” The judge said, “What do you mean?” I said, “I parked right by a sign that said ‘Fine for parking here.’”
I was standing by a very large man who started telling me that he hadn’t been able to see his belt in years. Not knowing what to say, I said, “Why don’t you diet?” He said, “Well, what color is it now?”
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
