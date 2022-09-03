Trent Loos

I just attended the Gateway 2 Freedom conference in Collinsville, Illinois, hosted by Mollie James and retired Marine Capt. Tom Stewart. The presenters, one after another, were amazing and the information presented was mind-boggling. In my opinion, there remain concerns with the COVID-19 vaccination shot after hearing views expressed during the two-day conference from dozens of medical professionals from inside and outside of the military.

Josh Yoder is an Army veteran and a pilot who co-founded the U.S. Freedom Flyers to achieve the liberties our Constitution ensures for citizens. He shared data about the pilots that have taken the shot because commercial airlines faced federal action that could lead to lost revenue. There is tremendous freedom when you can jump in your car and drive where you want to go but honestly the epitome of freedom could be defined via the airline industry because in less than a day you can get to anywhere on the globe.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.