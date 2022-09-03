I just attended the Gateway 2 Freedom conference in Collinsville, Illinois, hosted by Mollie James and retired Marine Capt. Tom Stewart. The presenters, one after another, were amazing and the information presented was mind-boggling. In my opinion, there remain concerns with the COVID-19 vaccination shot after hearing views expressed during the two-day conference from dozens of medical professionals from inside and outside of the military.
Josh Yoder is an Army veteran and a pilot who co-founded the U.S. Freedom Flyers to achieve the liberties our Constitution ensures for citizens. He shared data about the pilots that have taken the shot because commercial airlines faced federal action that could lead to lost revenue. There is tremendous freedom when you can jump in your car and drive where you want to go but honestly the epitome of freedom could be defined via the airline industry because in less than a day you can get to anywhere on the globe.
That brings me back to Capt. Stewart, one of the event organizers. He spent 13.5 years in the military. He brought us up to speed about the fact that the Marines have thrown out nearly 4,000 pilots for refusal to take the mandated shot for COVID-19. He went on to share that the Air Force has 700 pilots in peril for the same reason. He does think the Americans Act can actually play a role in protecting our nation's military men and women. The act was introduced earlier this year in the U.S. Senate to allow military individuals who wish to decline the vaccine shot to receive an exemption. Military recruitment is struggling to get young men and women to sign up. He reported that the Marines should have 75 new recruits every quarter and currently bring in an average of about 18.
Other presenters included Army surgeon Dr. Peter Chambers and Dr. Samuel Sigoloff along with senior Army aerospace medicine specialist Theresa Long.
Earlier this year, they hired attorney Tom Renz to bring data awareness to the general public as well as testify in front of the U.S. Senate.
According to the whistleblowers, they said miscarriages and cancers among members of the military have increased by about 300% in the past year over the five-year average.
The doctors noted an increase in neurological problems which, as Renz noted, greatly affects pilots. Long and Chambers shared their views, too.
Chambers now counts himself as an advocate for the “vaccine wounded” due to the adverse reactions he experienced from the shot.
He swiftly developed “brain fog” at a level he had never experienced even while suffering aftershock from rockets on active duty. He also lost his eyesight.
Through an MRI scan, after bouts of vertigo, dizziness, and nausea which caused him to crash a truck while returning from night patrol, Chambers was diagnosed with demyelination, a disease which affects the nerve tissue.
The key is to work incessantly at building up your immune system like never before. We are where we are and now we have to figure out what to do moving forward. That must start with education. We need to find a way to save these people that trusted our leaders to look out for the health and safety of our citizens.
Editor’s note: The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the views of High Plains Journal. Trent Loos is a sixth generation United States farmer, host of the daily radio show, Loos Tales, and founder of Faces of Agriculture, a non-profit organization putting the human element back into the production of food. Get more information at www.LoosTales.com, or email Trent at trentloos@gmail.com.
