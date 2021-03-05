In my 20 years in the trenches, there is one thing I have found to certainly be predictable—when folks in rural America have their back against the wall, we spring into action.
I have actually spent a great deal of time trying to figure out how to get us out in front of these issues instead of just being reactionary but, as a great man I met in Sierra Valley, California, once said, “We are here now.” Thanks to the Chinese, Bill Gates and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, folks in farming are finally beginning to see the need to get more vocal. Understanding where food comes from and helping others to also understand is vital at this point.
First, let me tell you something that I think is so cool. If you do a search for “Governor Polis meat out day,” the first three pages that come up are loaded with rebuttals for March 20, 2021, as, instead, a meat in day. Honestly, I am not sure that in my lifetime I have seen a more rapid response to such a high level of stupidity from an elected official.
My favorite response thus far might be from Rachel Gabel who wrote:
“This slight aimed at the state’s $4.6 billion animal protein industry isn’t the first from the governor and comes in the midst of the introduction of multiple pieces of legislation that are potentially damaging to the agriculture industry.”
First off, it has become quite clear that far too many elected officials could care less about the economic impact their decisions have on any industry. Hey, why should we care? We will just wait for the next government check to show up in our bank account. Never before, in the history of the United States, has that been our thought process until now and we need to get it fixed in a big hurry.
Beyond the economic impact, the importance of animals to a healthy human and a healthy planet is absolute. The data clearly indicates that soil health is dependent upon animals for fertilization, soil aeration, and greenhouse gas utilization. Animals only eat plants, plants are required to convert the carbon dioxide into oxygen and the more animals we have the more oxygen we make. It is that simple. Conclusion: Without animals, the planet ceases to exist.
Beyond planet health, let's take a quick look at the importance of animal products to human health. First off, meat is the most nutrient dense food substance on the planet. If you truly want to live with a small carbon footprint, animal products give you more essential nutrients per calorie consumed than any other food item.
When it comes to mental health, I have had Georgia Eide on my radio program and she clearly states that, “Plants are constantly trying to kill you.” I have had recovering vegans who have explained how lucky they were to get out of the cult before they died because as they get sicker and sicker, their fellow cult members simply said, “You are not vegan enough.” How many suicides and mental health breakdowns does it take to wake people up so they realize that animal products are essential to human mental health?
Of course, we also have the science from Arthur Beaudet, who told me the growth in the presence of autism is directly tied to mothers who reduced beef consumption in their infant children. It all comes back to carnitine and how that nutritional deficiency has presented challenges to brain development.
As you know, I am only skimming the surface of the ways that animal products improve human lives, I haven’t touched on the 128 life-saving pharmaceuticals that we get from animals. At the end of the day, what I see developing, not only in Colorado but across the country, in response to this stupidity is actually quite inspiring.
I will be in Colorado on March 20, 2021, to join the celebration of how animals improve life on earth for both humans and the planet. I will see you first in Brush at the Livestock Exchange in cooperation with High Plains Cattle Supply and then we are off to the Sterling Livestock Market. Hope to see you there or help you organize a meat in day in your part of this crazy state.
Editor’s note: Trent Loos is a sixth generation United States farmer, host of the daily radio show, Loos Tales, and founder of Faces of Agriculture, a non-profit organization putting the human element back into the production of food. Get more information at www.LoosTales.com, or email Trent at trentloos@gmail.com.
