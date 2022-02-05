I was trying to figure out the reasons killing cows and bulls have gotten a lot higher these past two weeks.
I asked one of the packer buyers from the north if the reason they have gotten higher was that grain has been high enough that most packers put less cows and bulls on feed. The reason I wondered because this might be the first time I have ever seen killing cows and bulls get higher in a large drought. This particular packer buyer buys for a processor that owns about six big facilities.
He said the packing company has a lot of feed but generally if it gets higher there are less around nationwide. And maybe because of this a lot of cows already moved because of this large drought.
Three feeder future months this fall are at $185 or a little more including September, October and November 2022. The is interesting to say the least. Two months of fat cattle in 2023, which is February and April, are at $150 and $151.
I’m wondering how this is going to work with getting fat cattle and feeders this high with the fact that the packer has gotten accustomed to thinking he needs to make $600 to $1,000 on every head. If he adds that kind of profit to these higher figures my question is can the public continue to eat beef?
Everything else has gotten a lot higher with some things doubling in price. Where is the tipping point?
I don’t know whether you like what is going in America but I don’t. I am not prejudiced at all but letting all kinds of people cross our southern border not knowing who or what is coming in bothers me.
I picked up a hitchhiker. He asked if I wasn’t afraid cause he might be a serial killer. I told him the odds of two serial killers being in the same car were extremely unlikely.
My wife asked me to take her to one of those restaurants where they make food right in front of you. I took her to Subway.
Confuse your doctor by putting on rubber gloves at the same time he does.
I went line dancing last night. OK, I lied instead it was a roadside sobriety test. Actually, the same thing.
Editor’s note: The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the view of High Plains Journal. Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
