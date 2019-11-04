From early autumn snow in the Dakotas to severe storms in the southern plains, October brought a gamut of weather. The weather impacted harvest in some areas.
Freezing temperatures within the past month also ended the growing season for parts of the Plains.
With some crops still in the fields, early October snow came down in parts of North Dakota and South Dakota. In Bismarck, North Dakota, the storm snow totals reached 17.1 inches with Grand Forks, North Dakota, recording 7.1 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Strong gusty winds also accompanied the snow, adding to the storm’s impact.
Severe storms, including 10 tornadoes in north Texas, left damage in parts of the southern plains on Oct. 20. Then on Oct. 24, bands of snow moved through the Texas panhandle.
Early in October, San Angelo, Texas, finally had a high temperature below 90 degrees. In that location, this marked the end of a 115 consecutive day stretch of highs at 90 degrees or warmer beginning June 14. Several spots in Texas marked daily record highs early in the month including San Angelo, Del Rio and Midland. On the other end of the thermometer, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Dalhart and Abilene, Texas, had record setting lows just a few days later in October.
ENSO-neutral is still considered to be ongoing in the tropical Pacific. No changes are expected as fall continues.
For next month, above seasonal temperatures can be expected from the southern to northern Plains. That trend should continue to be the case into the next three months as well.
Nebraska and northern Colorado and Kansas should see above normal precipitation during November while Nebraska, Colorado, Kansas and western Texas and Oklahoma are favored for above average precipitation the next three months.
I’m always keeping an eye to the sky, and the weather patterns, so watch for December’s update.
Editor’s note: Regina Bird grew up on a farm near Belleville, Kansas. The views from the farm helped spur her interest in weather. Following high school, she went on to get a bachelor’s degree in meteorology from the University of Kansas. She currently works as a meteorologist for NTV and KFXL in central Nebraska. Follow her on Twitter: @ReginaBirdWX.
