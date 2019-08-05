It seems in the last couple of years the banking industry has changed a lot. It is basically all about cash flow with very little to do with net worth.
I realize cash flow is very important but if the net worth is good enough to withstand a few more bad years then where is the big risk? And the sad part about it is honesty and integrity used to mean it all but as one banker put it, he said that he tells the examiners about a person’s good qualities at times. But he says it’s almost like they listen and say, yeah, but then go back to how it looks on paper.
The sad part about that is a crook can probably make it look good on paper. One banker told me that about 70% of his customers were still in good financial shape but simply haven’t made any money for the past five years.
There are a few areas that still have good oil and gas drilling but our immediate area has not been one of those areas in the past few years. Some areas were lucky enough to get wind turbines but in our area we had a few who wanted to say it was going to bother the prairie chickens. Those researchers probably did more to disturb their reproduction by catching and putting a tracking device on them.
The other huge problem with our cattle industry is the packer and retailer deciding our fair share is zero or very little and theirs is $250 to $500 per head. With all that said, we are still very fortunate to live in America.
Our preacher came into the café this past week and was asked how it was going. He said, “Pretty well outside of the church basement has been accumulating water and is probably going to cost $20,000 to fix and the air conditioner went out in the main part of the church.”
He said other than that everything is fine. So I announced to the table, “Dang it, I wished I hadn’t switched churches last week so I couldn’t help.”
One of our regulars at the local café, we call him Frank and mostly because that is his name, he was telling us that his wife not only drives the bus she also helps the band instructor. So one ole cowboy spoke up and said, “Well, Frank, what are you trying to say? She is a Band-Aid?”
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
