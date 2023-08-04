Jerry Nine

I heard where one cattle market forecaster was predicting that we would see $400 per hundredweight on 500-pound steers or $4 per pound. Any way you figure that it is $2,000 per head.

I personally am not very fond of that prediction. I guess anything is possible but that very well might get some people in trouble if they believe that will happen. And if it does then I suggest you run as fast as you can to the bank and cash it and while you are driving perhaps say a little prayer for the guy or gal that bought them. I would a lot rather cattlemen stay in the middle of the road on expectations and if you get a better deal, just be thankful and not expect it to happen the next year.

