You have heard the saying, “You could have heard a pin drop!” That is an understatement in describing the silence that fell on the crowd when Dr. Ted Fogarty, MD, and Dr. Brad Meyer, MD, were speaking recently in Dallas County, Iowa, at the ARISE USA Tour. They were talking about how easy it is to implement interventions to COVID-19.
I am not a doctor but I can speak to the methods that have been used to minimize the impact of viruses in animal health and, quite simply, the best method is prevention not treatment. These guys did an amazing job laying out how a few nutraceuticals, not high dollar pharmaceuticals and ventilators, are the answer.
Fogarty walked through the exact path of how New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo knew that a hyperbaric chamber, not a ventilator, was the perfect remedy to prevent deaths in New York state. In fact, he did not stop there but laid out the perfect intervention to all disease challenges which involves increasing the oxygen levels in the body, feeding the immune system and letting the body do what God intended for it to do: fight for survival.
In a nutshell, they said big pharma has suppressed the true answer to human health for 100 years and sold you the product instead of feeding you information about human health. This is not a 2021 discovery; we have been lied to about human health for 40-plus years. I am not sure anyone has been harping about the messed up dietary guidelines more than I have for the past 20 years. All of these are connected to the same source.
We have witnessed the demonization of fat and animal protein for years and people have just gone along with it despite the fact the data shows chronic diseases are skyrocketing to the point of no return. The answer to healthy living is lifestyle choices and doing what you can to build a strong gut biome and a vital immune system. There is virtually nothing that humans cannot handle in fighting off disease if you don’t place hurdles in the path of natural healing.
For years I have listened to a few folks talk about how we have the cure for cancer but big pharma won’t let it happen. Quite honestly, I thought that was just a bunch of hogwash that we would really overlook progress if that were possible. Today, thanks to the shared experiences of front line doctors who are no longer standing by without blowing a whistle, I wholeheartedly believe that true human health is being suppressed.
Meyer, practicing medicine in northwest Iowa, lost two patients to COVID after his prescription for hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin was canceled. When his next patient was allowed to get the prescription and ultimately lived, he got fired for disobeying company policy. Imagine how many medical professionals are dealing with this very scenario today? You know as well as I do that people who choose the medical profession do it because they want to help people and they are now being asked to do things that do just the opposite, in fact in violation of their Hippocratic oath.
Our closing speaker for the ARISE USA Tour is Kevin Jenkins from Newark, New Jersey, the founder of the Urban Health Alliance. He asks the question: Who is going to be held accountable for these war crimes on humanity? Our family structure, our community and our kids' futures have all been destroyed in the name of a virus that I believe was created by man and perpetuated on mankind by individuals that want to control human lives around the world.
Don’t take my word for it. Listen to the individuals who understand mitochondrial health. Listen to the experts who read films and see the destruction of the human body because a few companies put the value of profits on people. We say no more, we will give sunlight to the truth, and the truth is this: We must stop letting big pharma disrupt our personal health.
Editor’s note: Trent Loos is a sixth generation United States farmer, host of the daily radio show, Loos Tales, and founder of Faces of Agriculture, a non-profit organization putting the human element back into the production of food. Get more information at www.LoosTales.com, or email Trent at trentloos@gmail.com.
The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the views of High Plains Journal.
