Cardiovascular disease continues to be the No. 1 killer of humans around the world and yet I recently learned that one day it could be a thing of the past. For the past 18 years, I have hosted Nathan Bryan, the foremost authority on nitric oxide, on my radio shows. We have had some great discussions about human health but nothing tops what we covered last week.
How many times do we hear folks say that a certain chronic illness “runs in the family”? Bryan is quick to point out that all chronic disease is a factor of individual choices, not the genome! The things we do to disrupt nitric oxide production may, in fact, be the leading cause.
“For those of us over 40 years of age, this becomes more crucial, since our nitric oxide levels drop as we age—as much as half—from peak levels. Lack of exercise, poor diet and using antiseptic mouthwash can also adversely impact our nitric oxide levels.”—Bryan
Bryan is quick to point out that a massive number of men seek treatment for erectile dysfunction and it clearly is an early indicator of restricted blood flow. Most of the time we are sold a Band-Aid for the symptoms instead of seeking the cause and the cure. The cure is typically associated with bacteria; specifically a beneficial nitric oxide-producing bacteria that we are disrupting instead of promoting. Quit killing the nitric oxide production in your body with bacteria disruptors and your body will be able to function properly.
Since learning about the essential aspects of nitric oxide production, courtesy of Bryan, it has become a pet peeve of mine that companies market “nitrate free” foods. In fact, I clearly see the day in front of us when we will market foods because of the nitrates they contain. The best example of our bodies need for nitrates occurs after a cardiovascular event when patients are prescribed nitroglycerin—nitrates. So why are we banishing nitrates from our diets and allowing these cardiac events to take place?
There was one segment on the show that was music to my ears when Bryan talked about the vegans that avoid animal products and choose organic food. He stated that science has clearly shown how those diets increase the risk of heart disease. In fact, he shared that their own studies have documented how the best source of dietary nitrates, leafy greens, have 10% fewer available nitrates when grown organically than their conventionally grown counterparts.
We spent a great deal of time discussing how fluoride, bromide, and chloride are a part of the halide family on the periodic table. All three elements are found in nature, but they are also toxic byproducts of industry. These halides are closely related to thyroid function because all three elements are chemically related to iodine. In fact, your thyroid gland can treat them as though they are iodine and halides can bind to the thyroid gland’s iodine receptors, which can cause or contribute to an iodine deficiency. Additionally, they are nitric oxide disruptors leaving you not only deficient in iodine but also nitric oxide.
We haven’t even touched upon the entire hygiene hypnosis, which comes front and center in the discussion of healthy bacteria. Products are continuously touting their bacteria killing properties and where has that taken us? Honestly, the cleaner and more sterile an environment we try to live in, the bigger the problems we create for our health. You show me a kid who plays in the dirt, maybe even eats dirt, and I will show you a kid that is healthy and has a robust immune system.
Human beings should actually just be mad as hell that for the past 40 years we have been given the wrong dietary advice and coached on hygiene that causes health issues which are then treated with a prescription drug that ultimately makes life worse. All of this stress, poor health and added expense is brought about by misinformation in what we consider the “information age.” When you really look at the big picture, the No. 1 killer of humans is not heart disease or bad genes, it is misinformation,
Editor’s note: Trent Loos is a sixth generation United States farmer, host of the daily radio show, Loos Tales, and founder of Faces of Agriculture, a non-profit organization putting the human element back into the production of food. Get more information at www.LoosTales.com, or email Trent at trentloos@gmail.com.
