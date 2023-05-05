DaveBergmeier.jpg

In working through this week’s cover story, I learned about opportunities farmers and ranchers have to add to their bottom line. It dawned on me it also generates many questions, which is good to see.

The Kansas Climate Smart Initiative had set a goal of 100,000 acres in 2022 and that goal was met and even with the challenges of Mother Nature. There are plans to expand to 200,000 acres and hopefully reach all 105 counties. The Kansas Association of Conservation Districts—which are farmer led—partners with ADM, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service and National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. Other partners participating include the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Division of Conservation and Soil Health Alliance. The goal is to expand cover crop initiatives.

