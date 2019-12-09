I still haven’t given up on the idea of a new packing house. And neither have several others. But someone or a group has got to start putting it together.
I truly believe stronger than ever that this idea has to happen for the survival of the individual cattleman. And the control and monopoly of the packing and retail business affects a lot of things all the way down the chain. I will call it stealing whenever they quote Choice beef at $231 and Select at $214 and they don’t even pay close to that and no one says nothing.
Where are all you cattle organizations? If they are not raising heck then they are not working for you. They might as well say Choice and Select for the packer and quote another price for the individual cattleman. If they had only stolen half as much instead of making $450 per head then add $225 to feeder cattle or fat cattle. Add $28 per hundredweight to feeder cattle and you would be selling them in the 160s to 170s per hundredweight. Or add it to fat cattle and you are selling them $130 or more per hundredweight.
And that still leaves the packer is making a killing. And what is going to change this scenario if we do nothing. That is your answer—nothing! There will be a point it is too late. We are not at that point yet. I say get McDonalds and three large grocery chains to invest 15% never letting them own more than 24%. It’s our only salvation if we want to survive. If we do nothing it affects feeder cattle, the cow calf man, land prices, bankers, sale barns, farmer and the list goes on and on. You cattle organizations need to get off your dead butt and start working for the individual cattlemen. What are they doing for you?
Everyone is always looking for Big Foot. I found Big Foot, I married her. I remember I was so angry with my parents when I found out Santa wasn’t real. I ran out of the house and was furious. Got in my car and drove and drove.
Last year right before Christmas, I went in to a department store and there was Santa. So I went up to him and sat on his lap. And, yes, he looked at me kinda funny. Santa asked, “Have you been naughty or nice?” I said, “Do I get a gift if I say that at least an attempt was made to be nice?”
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
