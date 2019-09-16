Throughout the years of exhibiting purebred breeding stock in the pig business, no show or sale has treated us better than the National Barrow Show in Austin, Minnesota. As a 20-year-old rookie, I was honored to have my boar selected as the reserve champion at this historical event.
I clearly remember one of my mentors, Robert Symonds from Dahinda, Illinois, telling me after the win, “Kid, don’t take that for granted. I have been coming here for 30 years and never had a champion.” We went on in later years to sell boars and gilts to customers around the globe, including Japan, from this event. The problem is that as the 73rd annual event comes to a close in 2019, the “rumor” is that there may never be another one. Some things are worth saving no matter how important they appear to be for the future.
An inspiring word always comes from Howard Parrish of Eaton, Ohio, when he grabs the microphone and I have many fond memories of all the HP speeches you would get each year with the Duroc show and sale at NBS throughout the years. This year, with only four purebred truckloads in the competition, he addressed the rumor head on and supplied the reasons it needs to stay at the Mower County Fairgrounds in Austin, Minnesota. He went on to say that some young person needs to champion the cause and maybe the cause is no greater than simply a purebred breeders old-timers reunion. We can never get where we want to go if we lose sight of where we have been.
The truckload event may be the single thing that truly sets NBS apart. As HP reminded us in previous years, “back in the day,” hog buyers from the entire nation would show up and evaluate these market hogs. In fact, I wanted to be a part of that competition this year with a Spotted truckload that consisted of six market hogs. I decided at the last minute that the last two pigs were just not quite heavy enough as the weight window was 230 to 290 pounds live. It is not easy to have six hogs that represent your program as even as you need to be competitive. Without question, the most important part of this endeavor is that after the live placing, the hogs are harvested at Hormel Foods in Austin, Minnesota, and ranked on meat eating quality.
The junior show was added a few years ago and barrows show up from as far away as California. I am not poo-pooing livestock shows in any way shape or form but the mere fact that junior show barrows continue to explode coast to coast and real pork evaluations like the truckload competition struggle is a glimpse of the reason that few families are involved in seedstock placement in the commercial pork business today.
I understand and see the value of genomic testing more today than ever before.
We have DNA testing that will give us all the information we could ever want in terms of gaining predictability in genetic transmission to improve efficiency and eating quality of the pigs that we produce. We as purebred breeders allowed the company influence to occur in seedstock production. We do still have a few families providing genetics into commercial production but I am going to say 90% of commercial pork production relies on company hogs that have embraced the tools available to narrow the target of desired swine genetics.
With that said and back to my original premise, the National Barrrow Show absolutely needs to continue in Austin, Minnesota, beyond 2019. I see folks that I may not have seen for 20 years by attending this event. In some cases I see folks once a year and that is here, in the homeland of Spam USA. I realize the bottom line dictates what we must do and how progress needs to be made for the next level of American agriculture but being in attendance at the National Barrow Show each year reminds us that the pigs are really the second most important part of what we do; the first is the camaraderie and the friendships that are made for life.
Editor’s note: Trent Loos is a sixth generation United States farmer, host of the daily radio show, Loos Tales, and founder of Faces of Agriculture, a non-profit organization putting the human element back into the production of food. Get more information at www.LoosTales.com, or email Trent at trentloos@gmail.com.
