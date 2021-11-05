It makes me wonder about where this country is headed when you hear reports that parents and children who were separated when they entered the United States seeking asylum may be eligible to receive $450,000 each for a total of $900,000. Wow, in my opinion, that is simply looking for ways to give money away.
Last week we had a very good feeder market selling 943-pound steers at $161.75 and 802-pound mixed colored steers at $164. And 12 off-colored and crossbred steers weighing 841 that brought $155. It pays to sell where a sale barn has 14 feeder buyers as I thought those off-colored steers might bring $135 and they brought $155.
A man who brought a string of cows in to sell asked me if we should preg check them and I said absolutely yes. He then asked, “How much does it cost to have them preg checked then?” Some of his open cows brought $62 per hundredweight and weighed 1,100 pounds, which is $682 per head. We sold a lot of his cows for $850 to $1,050 per head.
If you have a sale barn that is working for you and you don’t go to a sale that often then most definitely ask the owner or manager what to do. We always do our best to get the most we can for the seller. He is the one paying the commission. But also it means never lying to the buyer or stretching the truth.
Sunday the preacher talked about finding your purpose in life. He said everyone of us has a purpose for being here. And sometimes your purpose is not always on the front line and sometimes you are called to do things you do not think you can do.
The preacher said we all know who Billy Graham was but I want to know the one who got him on the right track. Perhaps it was a Sunday school teacher. Or ask who was Mother Teresa’s example? People who have a purpose have hope.
A husband said to his wife, “Ever since I met you I have wanted to make love to you badly.” She said, “I guess you have succeeded.”
Weather people have finally figured out why Buffalo, New York, is so hard hit by bad weather during the winter months. It’s because the city is at that precise point where the cold air coming down from Canada meets the hot air coming from Washington, D.C.
My sister says I keep pushing her buttons. But if that were true I’m sure I would have found the mute button by now.
America! A country so rich and so strong that we can reward the lazy and punish the productive and still survive.
Editor’s note: The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the view of High Plains Journal. Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
