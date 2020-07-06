While some portions of the Plains picked up much needed moisture during the month of June, the rain seemed to miss some spots that needed it. Not only did missing out on rain increase dryness in some places, strong winds and heat helped to keep drought issues ongoing.
Colorado also continues to feel the impacts of a lack of moisture with a majority of the state included in some sort of drought category on the U.S. Drought Monitor. The drought monitor mentions failing winter wheat and increased cattle sales as direct effects in the southeast part of that state. That part of the state has had temperatures well above average recently, which added to the drought concern, according to the National Weather Service.
Drought conditions are expected to continue to plague especially Colorado, the western halves of Kansas and Oklahoma and northwest Texas in the coming months.
On the contrary, some areas picked up heavy rain in the last month. Toward the middle of the month, northern Texas and south central Oklahoma had a swath of 4 to 8 inches of rain occur. Around that same time, central Kansas had gauges filled with 2 to 6 inches of rain.
June also included some interesting swings in temperature. One example was San Angelo, Texas, where on June 8 the city marked a record daily high of 106 degrees Fahrenheit. Two days later, a record daily low of 52 degrees F was set.
Looking ahead to July, above normal temperatures are expected for the entire lower 48. For precipitation, eastern Texas to Oklahoma would be the target area for above average rainfall.
Above normal precipitation should continue for those areas along with eastern Kansas and Nebraska into the next three months. Most of the Plains are also expected to keep the warming trend going, with temperatures averaging above seasonal norms into September.
The larger picture of conditions points toward ongoing ENSO-Neutral (neither El Niño nor La Niña) conditions. This is expected to continue for the remainder of the summer. Beyond that, uncertainty arises on what’s ahead for the worldwide view. As we get closer to fall and winter, our outlook should get clearer.
I’m always keeping an eye to the sky (and the weather patterns), so watch for next month’s update.
Editor’s note: Regina Bird grew up on a farm near Belleville, Kansas. The views from the farm helped spur her interest in weather. Following high school, she went on to get a bachelor’s degree in meteorology from the University of Kansas. She currently works as a meteorologist for NTV and KFXL in central Nebraska. Follow her on Twitter: @ReginaBirdWX.
