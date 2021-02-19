Cold-cold-cold. And it covers a huge area over a big part of the United States.
With that in mind I’m guessing hay prices have probably jumped $25 a bale in the past 10 days. On Monday morning I got a call from a customer who said he was running out of hay and wondered if we were having our feeder sale on Thursday. I told him we were having our feeder sale but our cow sale on Tuesday would be closed but opened back up Feb. 23. I’m quite sure all of you love the cold but guess what, I do not. You are right. I am a wimp and if you are just now figuring that out you are very slow.
I just traded in my pickup that I drive for good. No, I didn’t buy a brand new one just in case my banker reads this. The reason I traded it was it started making a little noise down by front right tire and I already had another little problem. So being the mechanic I am I looked underneath and wasn’t dragging anything so I kept driving toward the car dealer.
I’m guessing there will be a few open cows—that is if they calved in the last few days. I have a different number ear tag for each cow but if my hired hands are like I am its probably too cold to get out try to read the number.
With wheat prices climbing this past month or two, I imagine there will be a lot more wheat harvest than expected when they planted it. With that in mind these March feeder runs could be large for a while.
A friend of just texted me and said, “Did I leave my wallet in your truck?” I said, “I will look. Do you know where it might be?” I said, “I know it is never in your back pocket when it’s time to pay.”
I was shocked, confused and bewildered as I entered Heaven’s door. Not by the beauty of it all nor the lights of its décor. But it was the folks in Heaven who made me sputter and gasp. The thieves, the liars and the alcoholics. There stood the kid from seventh-grade who stole my lunch money twice. Next to him was my old neighbor who never said anything nice.
Bob, who I always thought would be rotting in hell was sitting pretty on Cloud Nine looking incredibly well. I nudged Jesus—what’s the deal? I would love to hear your take. How’d all these sinners get up there? God must have made a mistake and why is everyone so quiet? So somber, give me a clue. “Hush,” he said. “They’re all in shock. No one thought they’d be seeing you.”
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
