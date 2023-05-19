Jerry Nine

We were fortunate to get more rain. It varied a lot from one location to another in the amount we received but extremely thankful.

Hopefully we have changed the weather pattern for the good at least for a while. I never want to be too proud to tell God thank you. South of Woodward some only got 0.15 of an inch with several reporting a half of an inch and some more. Close to Oklahoma City, people received big rains. At least our area now looks green. After mailing a check for my last several loads of cake for my cows and some yearlings I texted my hired hands and said, “Let’s only dribble a little cake when checking the weather now that everything is green.” I hope they know what the word dribble means.

