When we get dry enough that I say, “I hope it snows” then you know we definitely need moisture. We did receive a little rain or mist that froze and then a little snow on top.
I would guess three-tenths of an inch of moisture but hopefully we will get more as it is supposed to snow tonight (Oct. 27) and maybe tomorrow (Oct. 28).
Fifty miles west of Woodward, where I farm and what most would call the desert, most or part of the wheat is up but needs moisture to root down so it won’t pull up. If you get closer to Woodward it looks better but still needs to root down. The closer you get to Oklahoma City the better the wheat looks, which is typical. They will definitely have some calf pasture if they get enough moisture out of this weather front.
Still the same ole broken record of the quotes of Choice and Select beef and the packer paying $0.25 to $0.30 a pound less than what the quotes say they should pay.
If you all, meaning cattlemen, beef organizations, bankers and politicians, think that is fair or simply too big of a task to tackle then I guess I have to be satisfied and just plan on getting the shaft as long as I stay in the cattle business. It is not too big of a task if the right people would band together and get four grocery chains to invest with you. But for now I guess we will take what they want to give us.
I saw a big sign on the back of a pickup that read—“If we ever forget that we’re one nation under God we will be a nation gone under.”
That was evidently a quote from President Ronald Reagan as it had his picture beside it. This election is probably the most important election since I have been alive. Please pray you will vote for the right party and not simply because that is how you are registered.
A friend of mine called his dad the other day and said, “Did you get mom anything today?” He said, “No, why? What is it was her birthday or was it our anniversary?”
He said, “No, it was bosses day.”
If you smoke weed on the toilet you will surely get high on pot.
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.