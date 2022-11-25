KyleneScott.tif

September was National Suicide Awareness month and October was Emotional Awareness Month. I’ve heard and seen ads and videos for checking up on your friends and family, and that is always a good reminder with the holidays coming up. Farmers and ranchers are especially vulnerable during these trying times.

Growing up in the 1980s and 90s we had our fair share of hardships. Farm life was tough then. Tragedy had its way of sneaking into our lives back then and even more so now. It’s hard to be in agriculture right now with the drought stress to crops, astronomical input prices and inflation. It made me reminisce about my short time on this earth and how we’ve all adapted and changed.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.